Linklaters' Income Soars To £1.8B As Deals Boost Revenue

By Ashish Sareen (August 9, 2022, 1:02 PM BST) -- Linklaters LLP reported on Tuesday that its global business grew strongly amid increasing political and economic uncertainty after the COVID-19 pandemic, also citing bigger revenues from "robust markets" and sustained deals activity. The Magic Circle firm said that its income grew 6.5% to just over £1.78 billion ($2.16 billion) for the financial year ending April 30, compared with approximately £1.67 billion in the corresponding period in the previous year. Pre-tax profits rose 6.9% from £815.3 million to £871.7 million, Linklaters added. Profit per equity partner — another measure of a firm's financial health — grew by 5.4% from just over £1.77...

