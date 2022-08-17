Broker Sued For Resigning To Launch Rival On Eve Of Sale

By Sophia Dourou (August 17, 2022, 5:53 PM BST) -- The parent company of underwriter Nexus is suing the former director of Credit Risk Solutions for quitting to start a competitor, causing a sale of its subsidiary insurance broker company to fall through. Kentro Capital Ltd. is accusing Hayden Tennant of breaching his fiduciary duty by deliberately trying to "embarrass" or "derail" the divestment process, in a July 21 High Court claim, which has been newly made public. Kentro, its subsidiary Xenia Broking Ltd., and Credit Risk Solutions — which now does business as Xenia — are suing Tennant for an amount to be determined of at least £1 million ($1.21...

