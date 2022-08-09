Miramax, Tarantino Nearing Deal In 'Pulp Fiction' NFT Dispute

By Elise Hansen (August 9, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Miramax and Quentin Tarantino are close to resolving their dispute over Tarantino's efforts to auction off scenes from the "Pulp Fiction" film and screenplay as non-fungible tokens, the parties have told a California federal court. Miramax LLC and Tarantino on Monday asked the court to push back the schedule for the case, saying they may be able to resolve the case out of court. Under the current deadlines, both sides would have to undertake laborious fact and expert discovery, but that might not be necessary, they said. "Good cause exists for this short extension because the parties are currently making progress...

