Cravath Reps Martin Marietta's $350M Calif. Cement Plant Sale

By Charlie Innis (August 9, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Construction materials supplier Martin Marietta Materials Inc., guided by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, said Tuesday it planned to sell the company's cement plant in the Southern California city of Tehachapi to CalPortland Co. for $350 million. The cash deal, which includes selling the cement plant's distribution terminals, is the second cement plant the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company has agreed to sell to CalPortland and its third announced divestiture this year, according to previous Martin Marietta statements. Martin Marietta is a supplier of building materials, including cement, ready mixed concrete, asphalt and lime, and it has a network of facilities across...

