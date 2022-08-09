Hemp Biotech Co. Aims To Nix Suit After 2nd Circ. Revival

By Mike Curley (August 9, 2022, 2:25 PM EDT) -- A company working to bioengineer tobacco and cannabis is asking a New York federal court to toss the last remaining claims in an investor group's stock-drop suit, saying the complaint still relies on claims left dismissed by the Second Circuit and fails to show any motive for allegedly hiding the existence of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation. In a motion filed Monday, 22nd Century Group Inc. noted that the Second Circuit acknowledged that the two remaining claims could still be dismissed for other reasons, and that the complaint relies on "farfetched" conclusions about why the company did not disclose...

