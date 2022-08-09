Transporter's Coverage Bid Over Injury Dispute OK'd For Now

By Ganesh Setty (August 9, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A Travelers unit providing excess insurance to a company that transports horses by air must wait to see if it has coverage duties in a personal injury suit, a Florida federal judge ruled, finding an underlying Chubb policy not currently part of the record is the key to that determination. Denying Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America's motion for summary judgment Monday, U.S. District Judge John E. Steele said that an aircraft liability exclusion in an excess Travelers policy insuring H.E. Sutton Forwarding Co. LLC, known as Tex Sutton Equine Air Transportation, appears to bar coverage. However, depending on the underlying...

