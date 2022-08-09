Realtor Groups Seek Stay Of Antitrust Case During Appeal

By Brent Godwin (August 9, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Realtor organizations including HomeServices of America Inc. asked a Missouri federal judge on Monday to pause a class action against them until they could appeal the judge's rejection of the groups' effort to push members of the class into arbitration. The stay request is the latest motion in a dispute between the National Association of Realtors, HomeServices and other broker franchises and home sellers in the Midwest that claim the brokerages engage in anti-competitive practices by forcing sellers to pay buyers' agent commissions. Also on Monday, HomeServices of America and the other groups filed notice of appeal to U.S. District Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS