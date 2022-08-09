Insurer Denies Employee Was Fired Over Eni Fraud Claims

By Joanne Faulkner (August 9, 2022, 6:42 PM BST) -- Counsel for Ark Syndicate Management Ltd. told the Employment Tribunal Tuesday there was "no motivation" for the underwriter to be complicit in a fraudulent policy payout to a major energy company, fighting back against a former employee's whistleblowing claim. Ark, which runs two Lloyd's insurance syndicates, fought claims at the tribunal from Olivier Argence-Lafon that he was unfairly dismissed from his job as a senior underwriter in the insurer's energy division after uncovering a fraudulent policy claim by oil and gas company Eni in May 2021 made after an underground blowout in a wellbore off Vietnam. Argence-Lafon says he was treated...

