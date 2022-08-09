Minor Leaguers Seek Class Nod In MLB Antitrust Suit

By David Steele (August 9, 2022, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Three former minor league players have asked a Puerto Rico district court to turn their antitrust suit into a class action representing more than 12,000 other players, marking the latest attempt to reverse Major League Baseball's century-old antitrust exemption and dramatically improve the salaries and working conditions in the minors. On Monday, the three lead plaintiffs in the suit against the MLB — Daniel Concepcion, Aldemar Burgos and Sidney Conde — applied for class certification in Puerto Rico federal court, signifying that they represented all minor league players from Jan.1, 2016, to the present. Their motion for class certification goes to...

