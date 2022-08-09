AppLovin Makes $20B Offer For Video Game Developer Unity

By Elaine Briseño (August 9, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Mobile gaming firm AppLovin Corp., steered by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, said Tuesday it has made an unsolicited bid to purchase video game development company Unity Software Inc., in an all-stock proposal with a $20 billion enterprise value. AppLovin released a statement announcing it had submitted its bid to the Unity Software board of directors to pay $58.85 per share, an offer that values the target at about $20 billion, including debt. A Unity spokesman said Tuesday that the company has received the offer and that its board "will thoroughly evaluate it." AppLovin said a combined business would offer...

