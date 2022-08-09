Texas Energy Co. Sues Terminal Co-Owner In Del. Court

By Morgan Conley (August 9, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- San Antonio-based One Cypress Terminals launched a lawsuit in the Delaware Chancery Court alleging the company it co-owns a Texas petrochemical storage terminal with is attempting to dilute One Cypress' stake in the venture to benefit itself and its private equity investors. In a new complaint Monday, One Cypress Terminals LLC told the court that by not honoring carried interest OCT is entitled to, Bluewing Midstream LLC is attempting to force OCT to either hand over $721,353 or else its stake in the company and petrochemical storage terminal they jointly own will be diluted. OCT contends that by doing so, Bluewing...

