Philly Archdiocese Aims To Escape Jersey Shore Abuse Suit

By Bill Wichert (August 9, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia told a New Jersey state court Tuesday that it should not be held liable for a former priest's alleged sexual abuse of a teenage boy at the ex-pastor's Jersey Shore house decades ago, saying its prior ownership of nearby properties does not create jurisdiction over the organization in the Garden State. After a state appellate panel questioned that factor in reviving claims against the archdiocese from the purported victim identified in court papers by the initials D.T., the archdiocese's attorney, Nicholas Centrella, urged Superior Court Judge John C. Porto to conclude that the prior ownership cannot keep...

