Alice Made Patent Eligibility Too Strict, Justices Told

By Britain Eakin (August 9, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A conservative interest group and an inventor advocacy group have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the latest challenge to how patent eligibility is determined, citing "dire consequences" stemming from the high court's landmark Alice decision. "What hath Alice wrought!" the Eagle Forum Education & Legal Defense Fund and US Inventor declared in an amicus brief filed Friday in support of inventor David Tropp of Safe Skies LLC, who had his luggage lock patents invalidated under Alice in a patent fight with Travel Sentry Inc. The brief deliberately invoked the first message sent by Morse code via telegraph, noting...

