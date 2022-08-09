Accused Pump-And-Dump Trader Calls SEC Claims Stale

By Elliot Weld (August 9, 2022, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A penny stock trader accused of helping to run a $77 million pump-and-dump scheme argued that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hasn't alleged any illegal conduct committed by him within the five-year statute of limitations, according to a motion to dismiss the charges. Lawyers for Geoffrey Allen Wall argued Monday that the allegations laid out in the suit in Boston federal court largely occurred prior to 2013, and only reference "vague and unparticularized allegations about Wall" regarding Ami James Brand Inc., one of two penny stock companies involved in the supposed scheme along with Nutranomics Inc. "Critically, none of these...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS