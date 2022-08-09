Moore Ingram Reaches Settlement With Former Aide Over OT

By Rachel Rippetoe (August 9, 2022, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Moore Ingram Johnson & Steele LLP reached a proposed $5,000 settlement with a former legal assistant who was suing the firm in Tennessee federal court for unpaid overtime wages. Both the firm and plaintiff Julia Russo argued to a federal judge on Monday that their settlement agreement, which includes $1,500 in overtime compensation, $1,500 in damages and $2,000 in attorney fees and litigation expenses, was reasonable. Moore Ingram says it still denies that Russo worked any overtime, particularly because her work schedule allotted for 37.5 hours a week, and thus she would have had to work 2.5 hours more before she...

