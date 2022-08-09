NJ Real Estate School Wants Ex-Teacher's Rival Biz Stopped

By Grace Dixon (August 9, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A real estate licensing school urged a New Jersey federal court Monday to bar a former contractor from operating what it alleges is a near-identical practice that she started while working for the school using stolen customer data, course methodologies and the company Zoom account. Central Jersey Real Estate Institute LLC, or CJREI, moved for a preliminary injunction against instructor-turned-competitor Mia Austin on Monday, telling the court that Austin will irreparably damage the school if allowed to continue taking in prospective students at her competing Central Jersey Real Estate School, or CJRES. "Defendant's desire to 'pass off' her imitation services as...

