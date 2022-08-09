Italian Shipping Co. Aims To End Probation For Oil Dump

By Bill Wichert (August 9, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- An Italian shipping company has asked a New Jersey federal court to cancel the last year of its four-year term of probation for dumping oily waste and other pollutants from a tanker into the ocean, saying its environmental measures have gone beyond the requirements of its sentence. D'Amico Shipping Italia SpA on Monday said it has fully complied with the 2019 sentence, which included paying $4 million in penalties and implementing an environmental compliance plan, or ECP, and that it has taken additional steps aimed at ensuring "the highest standard of environmental compliance fleetwide." The government and two consultants who have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS