Biden Begins 'Remain In Mexico' Wind-Down, Again

By Alyssa Aquino (August 9, 2022, 11:38 AM EDT) -- Asylum seekers at the southern U.S. border will no longer be forced to wait in Mexico while their claims are being processed, the Biden administration announced late Monday, unwinding the "remain in Mexico" program. The termination of the Trump-era program, formally called Migrant Protection Protocols, follows a battle between President Joe Biden and the Republican attorneys general of Texas, Missouri and more than a dozen other states who said the administration hadn't considered the costs of ending the program and that an increase in illegitimate asylum claims increased crime within their borders. U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk of Texas sided...

