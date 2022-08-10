Trade Court OKs Duty Calculations On Steel Nails From Oman

By Rae Ann Varona (August 9, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade accepted the U.S. Department of Commerce's fourth attempt at calculating anti-dumping duties on certain steel nails from the Sultanate of Oman, saying Monday it had no problem with the financial statements Commerce chose to rely on. Oman Fasteners LLC, which had challenged Commerce's determinations that it was selling goods in the U.S. at less than fair value, also challenged Commerce's fourth attempt at calculating duties, saying the agency was wrong to rely on financial statements of Sundram Fasteners Ltd., a company from India, in making its determination. Oman Fasteners said if Commerce had compared the...

