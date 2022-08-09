Fake-PAC Fraudster Pleads Guilty To $3.5M Scam

By Elliot Weld (August 9, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A California man has pled guilty to his role in a scheme to solicit donations for rival political action committees in the 2016 presidential election and instead pocket the cash, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Robert Reyes Jr., 40, of Hollister, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to cause false statements to the Federal Election Commission and one count of money laundering. Under an agreement with prosecutors, he will also forfeit around $810,000 that he received during the scheme. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 24. Prosecutors said Reyes and several others organized a scheme that...

