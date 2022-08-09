Trade Court Singes Commerce In Partial Carbon Tariff Remand

By Jennifer Doherty (August 9, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce must justify its treatment of charcoal inputs and other cost data after a trade judge ordered a partial remand in the agency's 12th review of tariffs on activated carbon from China. U.S. Court of International Trade Chief Judge Mark A. Barnett backed the agency across five of the six factors of production Chinese activated carbon importers assailed, affirming Commerce's decision to compare their data to a Malaysian company to determine whether Chinese carbon producers continued to dump their product in the U.S. But the agency's reasoning flagged when it insisted on valuing the burnt or "carbonized"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS