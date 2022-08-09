Ex-Ill. Hospital Worker Hits Facial ID Vendor With BIPA Suit

By Lauraann Wood (August 9, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A former employee of Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago filed state court biometric privacy claims Monday against the hospital's identify verification vendor ID.me Inc., claiming it stored her and other Illinois users' geometric facial data twice as long as it was allowed to before changing its policies last year. Plaintiff Latisha Skinner alleges she created an account with ID.me and uploaded a photo of her face for biometric identification verification while the vendor still had policies allowing it to store users' biometric data for up to 7 ½ years after they close their account with the company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS