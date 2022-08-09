Chancery Splits Trial On Biopharma Co. Plasmid Supply Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (August 9, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court carved out for an expedited trial on Tuesday a dispute over "no compete" terms in an agreement between two companies over supplies of molecules essential in genetic medicine and other biopharmaceutical uses, with a possible second trial later on contract termination and damage claims. In a ruling from the bench after a teleconference argument, Vice Chancellor Nathan A. Cook approved a motion by Arranta Bio MA LLC to expedite trial on part of a complaint filed against it by the Patheon unit of Thermo Fisher Scientific PSG Corp., while rejecting a PSG bid for a single, expedited...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS