Effort To DQ Judge In Hoverboard Case Won't Fly At Fed. Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (August 9, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday turned down a legal effort by hoverboard manufacturers to disqualify a Chicago federal judge for "a preconceived bias" against "foreign entities" in a design patent infringement suit launched by a Chinese hoverboard manufacturer. In a brief, unsigned ruling, the Federal Circuit wrote that there was no reason to prevent U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin from continuing to oversee a patent suit leveled nearly two years ago by a Hangzhou-based company, Zhejiang Chic Robot Technology Co. Ltd., and its U.S. distributor, Unicorn Global Inc. The pair launched the suit, targeting companies that sold rival hoverboards that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS