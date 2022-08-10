Watchdog Says Afghan Evacuees Mental Health Not Prioritized

By Alyssa Aquino (August 10, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense's internal watchdog found that some military task forces that processed and housed tens of thousands of Afghans airlifted from Kabul failed to provide mental health services, even though those treatments were necessary for the evacuees. During on-site visits to the U.S. military installations that housed more than 110,000 Afghan evacuees who feared retaliation from the Taliban, Richard Vasquez, the DOD's assistant inspector general for audit readiness and global operations, found two installations hadn't made behavioral health specialists available to the more than 13,000 Afghan evacuees they temporarily housed. But the DOD should have ensured comprehensive mental...

