Senate To Exclude Some Spectrum Buys From New Tax

By Christopher Cole (August 9, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate has agreed to allow wireless companies to deduct the costs they've incurred buying up spectrum licenses from their net income if they fall under a new corporate minimum tax, but for now, the deduction wouldn't apply to purchases going forward. The mobile industry has pushed hard to ensure the so-called book minimum tax, which passed as part of the Democratic-led budget bill that squeaked through the Senate over the weekend, would allow a tax deduction for license buys — such as the multimillion-dollar purchases to snap up rights to the airwaves through Federal Communications Commission spectrum auctions....

