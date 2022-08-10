CFPB Says Justices' EPA Ruling No Help To Chicago Lender

By Jon Hill (August 9, 2022, 10:56 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Monday defended its suit accusing a Chicago mortgage lender of discriminating against prospective Black borrowers, telling an Illinois federal judge that a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision limiting agency power isn't the trump card the company claims. In a brief, the CFPB argued to U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama that the high court's June ruling in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency "has no impact" on a pending effort by Townstone Financial Inc. to dismiss the consumer watchdog's fair lending enforcement action against it. The suit, originally filed in 2020, claimed Townstone avoided lending...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS