Cerner Corp. To Pay $1.9M To End DOL Hiring Bias Claims

By Grace Elletson (August 9, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Health care information technology company Cerner Corp. has reached a deal with the U.S. Department of Labor's federal contractor watchdog to pay $1.86 million after the agency found that the company turned away Black and Asian job-seekers, the DOL said Tuesday. The agreement between Kansas City, Missouri-based Cerner and the DOL's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs comes after an OFCCP investigation showed that the company engaged in systemic discrimination against qualified Black and Asian candidates, according to the agency, which added that the monetary payout would go to 1,870 applicants. Cerner Corp. has agreed to pay $1.86 million to 1,870...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS