EPA Will Consider Strengthening Flare Air Pollution Standards

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (August 10, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will study and consider updating its regulations for industrial flares that control toxic air pollution at petrochemical plants as part of a settlement agreement with environmental groups. Green groups, including the Environmental Integrity Project in 2020, sued the agency over its failure to study — and update, if necessary — pollution standards for industrial flares as required under the Clean Air Act. Under two consent decrees filed Monday, the EPA agreed to several deadlines in 2023 and 2024 to make decisions about whether standards for specific source categories such as volatile organic liquid storage vessels need to...

