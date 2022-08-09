9th Circ. Revives Whistleblower's Medicare Fraud Suit

By Lauren Berg (August 9, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday revived a whistleblower's suit alleging that medical device maker Kinetic Concepts Inc. flouted the False Claims Act by miscategorizing Medicare charges for wound therapy, saying the district court was too quick to find that there was no factual issue of false claims. The three-judge appellate panel reversed a California federal judge's ruling granting Kinetic Concepts summary judgment in the whistleblower lawsuit brought by former employee Steven J. Hartpence, finding that there are facts that a judge or jury will have to work out before determining whether the company scammed Medicare, according to the 30-page published opinion....

