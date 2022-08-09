DC Circ. Backs ATF In Suit Challenging Bump-Stock Ban

By Mike Curley (August 9, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday sided with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in a suit challenging its rule banning bump stocks as machine guns, saying the ATF's interpretation of the National Firearms Act is accurate in classifying the devices. In the opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment that ended the suit brought by a group of gun advocacy groups, finding the D.C. district court was right in finding that the ATF correctly interpreted the terms "single function of the trigger" and "automatically" to apply to bump stocks. Delving into the legislative history of the National Firearms...

