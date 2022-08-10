Merger Would Spur UnitedHealth To Abuse Data, Judge Told

By Bryan Koenig (August 9, 2022, 10:18 PM EDT) -- If a proposed $13.8 billion purchase of Change Healthcare was permitted, UnitedHealth Group would have every incentive to tap data from Change's insurer clients to bolster its own business even if it means damaging Change's customer relationships, the U.S. Department of Justice's main expert witness told a D.C. federal judge Tuesday. In Columbia University economics professor Gautam Gowrisankaran's telling, UnitedHealth Group insurance subsidiary UnitedHealthcare would only need to increase its market share 0.2% to make it worth the risk of damaging Change's client relationships as a clearinghouse for insurance claims flowing between insurers and health care providers. Right now, Gowrisankaran said...

