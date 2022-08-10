GAO Says Bidder's Past Not Decisive In $9.5M Army Deal

By Alyssa Aquino (August 10, 2022, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has upheld a $9.5 million U.S. Army software support deal, saying the Army didn't award the deal based solely on the winner's alleged past experience, which a protestor claimed was falsified. The watchdog agreed with the U.S. Army Materiel Command that Texas-based STS Solutions and Training LLC's comprehensive descriptions of how it would develop information assurance vulnerability alerts and provide third-party vendor notifications were what got it the deal, prevailing over Virginia-based rival McLane Advanced Technologies LLC. "The agency found that SST's quotation specifically lists the steps it will take in implementing server updates, including, among...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS