Array Insiders Hid Bad News To Sell $2.2B In Stock, Suit Says

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 9, 2022, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Insiders at Array Technologies Inc. failed to disclose the pressure that rising steel prices put on the company's solar tracking business, then profited by selling their shares before revised company guidance drove its stock down by nearly $1.5 billion, a new suit filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery alleges. The complaint from Romanian resident and Array stockholder Roman Tsymbal, filed Wednesday and unsealed Tuesday, asserts that since they took the company public, certain officers and directors "disseminated a series of false and misleading" statements about the effects of rising steel and shipping costs while simultaneously selling off more than 72 million...

