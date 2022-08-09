Feds Want Exec's Advice-Of-Counsel Fraud Defense Barred

By Dorothy Atkins (August 9, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors asked a California federal judge presiding over a criminal fraud trial against Arrayit Corp.'s president Monday to order him to either disclaim his advice-of-counsel defense or immediately produce documents related to it, arguing that the executive waited two years until trial openings to disclose the purported defense. In a 10-page motion, the government argued that although the criminal case against Mark Schena, 59, has been pending for years, Schena didn't disclose until trial openings on Monday his defense argument that he allegedly relied on legal advice provided to Arrayit by the health law firm Liles Parker PLLC. Prosecutors argued that...

