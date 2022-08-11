Watson Discipline Case Shows NFL's Power In Labor Disputes

By Michael Elkins (August 11, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT) -- The NFL is a champion of sports and media. It's also a champion of — labor law? Yes, labor law — that unconventional and somewhat mysterious area of law that in the ordinary world goes largely unnoticed. Unless it involves the NFL. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is the latest NFL star player facing extensive discipline from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell under the league's personal conduct policy. Following multiple accusations of sexual assault and other misconduct, Watson was recently suspended for six games by an independent hearing officer. He is now looking at an even longer suspension as the NFL appeals...

