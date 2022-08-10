Rx Delivery Co. Prescribes Toss For Data Breach Suit

By Elliot Weld (August 10, 2022, 2:20 PM EDT) -- A prescription medication delivery company that is being sued by clients whose data was compromised during a 2021 breach argued Tuesday that the proposed class action fails to show that the plaintiffs were actually injured, according to a court filing. Injured Workers Pharmacy argues that the plaintiffs seeking a class action "only generally allege an increased risk of future harm in the form of potential identity theft or fraud." One of the plaintiffs alleged in the suit that her personal data was accessed by an unknown person after the breach, but IWP argued that "she does not allege any economic harm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS