Ill. Judge Won't Force Feds To Process Diversity Visa Forms

By Alyssa Aquino (August 9, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge refused to order the Biden administration to quickly process thousands of diversity visa applications before the applicants lose the coveted opportunity at a green card, saying Tuesday they were unlikely to show their green card requests were illegally given lower priority. U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang said litigation from more than 2,400 families selected for green cards through the fiscal year 2022 diversity visa lottery was rooted in the false premise that the federal government must issue all 54,850 diversity visas available for this fiscal year before their expiration on Sept. 30. But the judge said the...

