Calif. Court Says Legal Docs Co. Must Arbitrate Yelp Suit

By James Mills (August 11, 2022, 1:35 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has upheld a trial court decision requiring the owner of a legal services company to arbitrate a defamation suit against Yelp over a negative review he received, rejecting arguments that a marketing contract he signed contained an "unconscionable" arbitration provision that he was never informed of. While Syed Nazim Ali, the owner of document preparation business LDA Legal Solutions, argued that he'd tried to have his case against Yelp moved back into court after he proved unable to afford the fees associated with arbitration, the Sixth District Court of Appeals in San Jose ruled Monday that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS