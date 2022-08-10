Alice Dooms Animation App Litigation In Texas

By Dani Kass (August 10, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has permanently dismissed patent infringement litigation between two companies that sell apps for animating images, saying Plotagraph's five patents are invalid as abstract under the Supreme Court's Alice decision. Chief U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal in Houston granted Lightricks Ltd.'s motion to dismiss Tuesday, holding that the patents are directed to the abstract idea of shifting pixels to create an illusion of movement, without improving the computers it's conducted on. "The process of shifting pixels to animate static images claimed in the Plotagraph patents takes place within a computer, but it is a process that can...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS