Latino Plant Workers Get Class Cert. In IRS 'Steak Out' Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (August 10, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Latino workers accusing immigration officials of violating their constitutional rights during a federal raid at a meatpacking plant can proceed in their lawsuit as a class after a Tennessee federal judge said any ruling applicable to one plaintiff would apply to about a hundred others. U.S. District Judge Travis R. McDonough — who noted some refer to the raid as "The Great 'Steak' Out" — said Tuesday the workers submitted evidence suggesting each of them was allegedly harmed through a single arrest plan orchestrated by the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Department of Homeland Security, rendering their case suitable for class...

