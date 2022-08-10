Lawyer Group Settles 'Law Tiger' TM Suit Against Ill. Firm

By Jasmin Jackson (August 10, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- An Arizona law firm association has dropped a suit in Illinois federal court claiming that a firm's legal services advertisements infringe a trademark on the term "Law Tigers" after the parties reached an undisclosed settlement. The Arizona-based American Association of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers Inc., or AAMIL, said in a stipulation filed Tuesday that it has agreed to dismiss with prejudice its trademark suit alleging that Illinois-based HP3 Law LLC's "TigerLaw" nickname was confusingly similar to the AAMIL's "Law Tigers" mark. Bradley P. Hartman of Hartman Titus PLC, counsel for the association, told Law360 on Wednesday that "the claims in the civil...

