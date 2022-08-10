JC Penney Gets OK To Settle Ch. 11 Claims For $12.4M

By Rick Archer (August 10, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge has given the wind-down estate of retail chain J.C. Penney permission to settle nearly $30.3 million in claims for just more than $12.4 million, which the estate said was more efficient than attempting to fight the claims in court. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones gave his approval to the settlements, which the company said were largely for personal injury claims brought against the retail chain that would have required "fact-intensive litigation." J.C. Penney filed for bankruptcy in May 2020, saying it had been undergoing a comprehensive business overhaul to deal with...

