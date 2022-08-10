3rd Circ. Won't Stop Convicted Ghana Man's Deportation

By Hayley Fowler (August 10, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday refused to halt removal proceedings against a Ghana man convicted of bilking victims out of more than $100,000, finding that his crime met the threshold for an aggravated felony justifying deportation. A three-judge panel said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security didn't make a mistake when it classified Rashid Abdulai's 2018 fraud conviction as an aggravated felony meriting removal. Pointing to the breadth of loss, the appeals court said the amount Abdulai allegedly stole was well in excess of the $10,000 minimum constituting an aggravated felony under federal law. "The relevant materials plainly show that Abdulai's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS