FCC Chief Says Feds' Broadband Coordination Getting Better

By Christopher Cole (August 10, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Efforts to coordinate broadband deployment projects across the federal government have improved since Congress directed agencies almost two years ago to confront the issue, the Federal Communications Commission's leader said. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel told a Republican lawmaker in a recent letter that following the Broadband Interagency Coordination Act, agencies are working more closely than ever to make sure taxpayer funds for high-speed connectivity are not wasted. "I would also note that interagency coordination efforts — including with state stakeholders — will be smoother, swifter, and more accurate thanks to new and improved data resources now under development at the commission,"...

