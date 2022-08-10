Insurers Seek Delay Of Camden Diocese Ch. 11 Confirmation

By Vince Sullivan (August 10, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Insurers that issued policies to the bankrupt Diocese of Camden told a New Jersey judge on Wednesday that a Chapter 11 plan confirmation trial slated for Aug. 29 needs to be delayed because additional discovery is required. During a hearing in Camden, attorneys for Interstate Fire and Casualty Co. said the insurers that are opposing the debtor's proposed plan need additional time to take discovery that will be critical to the formulation of plan objections, which currently must be filed by Aug. 15. "We need more time to develop the factual record and our objections," Harris B. Winsberg of Parker Hudson...

