Partners Group Sells Half Of $4.1B Utility Locator Co USIC

By Elaine Briseño (August 10, 2022, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Partners Group Inc., steered by Ropes & Gray LLP, will sell 50% of United States Infrastructure Corp., a company that detects underground utilities and has an enterprise value of $4.1 billion, to Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP-led private equity shop Kohlberg & Company LLC, the firms said Wednesday. Bringing in a new shareholder in Kohlberg will allow USIC to expand sales and invest in more digital technology, according to a statement. Partners Group will retain the remaining 50% stake in the company. USIC expects to see an uptick in business after the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS