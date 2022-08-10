11th Circ. Upholds Benefit Denial For Atty With Parkinson's

By Grace Elletson (August 10, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Wednesday that a retired Burr & Forman LLP attorney who has Parkinson's disease is not owed disability benefits and must pay life insurance premiums, finding that she didn't qualify as disabled under the firm's current insurance policy. A three-judge panel held that Carol Stewart was not owed long-term disability pay and a waiver of life insurance premiums from Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co., backing the insurer's decisions that Stewart wasn't eligible for disability pay because she had received disability benefits from a prior Burr & Forman plan and that she wasn't owed a life insurance waiver...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS