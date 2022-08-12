3 Issues To Watch In DOL's Transaction Waiver Proposal

By Kellie Mejdrich (August 12, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's proposal to toughen the rules allowing asset managers to oversee retirement plans has employer-side attorneys leery of compliance costs, but DOL official Ali Khawar told Law360 in an exclusive interview that the agency had to tackle "hard questions" to combat wrongdoing. The July 26 proposal from the DOL's Employee Benefits Security Administration would make changes to the Qualified Professional Asset Manager, or QPAM, exemption to prohibited transaction rules imposed under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The exemption is important to investment firms — like banks, savings and loan institutions, or insurance companies — because it...

