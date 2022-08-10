Varnum Lands Ex-University Associate GC In Grand Rapids

By Adrian Cruz (August 10, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Michigan-based Varnum LLP announced that it has hired the former associate general counsel of the University of Toledo, who also has a decade of in-house experience, as a corporate partner in Grand Rapids. Jessica Visser joined Varnum at the start of August after 5½ years with the University of Toledo. She also brings experience working in-house for the U.S. Department of Defense as a contracting officer with its F-15 fighter jet program. Visser told Law360 on Wednesday that she chose to join Varnum after moving to Grand Rapids because of the firm culture and its people, noting that the firm's strength in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS